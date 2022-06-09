18,385 Shares in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Purchased by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 643,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 132,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,971. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Range Resources news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,796,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

