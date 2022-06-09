$170.24 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will report $170.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.71 million and the highest is $174.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $690.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $704.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $770.32 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after buying an additional 3,488,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $58,709,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after buying an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 925,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

