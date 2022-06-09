$161.07 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) to post sales of $161.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the highest is $163.00 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $146.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $661.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $665.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $749.30 million, with estimates ranging from $732.90 million to $765.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $831,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 236,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

