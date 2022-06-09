14,437 Shares in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 231,491 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 287.1% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 159,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 118,018 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC increased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 121.1% during the third quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 69,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

NAUT opened at $3.52 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel bought 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

