12,504 Shares in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNCE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science 37 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Science 37 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $15.10.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

