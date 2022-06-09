1,150,809 Shares in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,150,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIAU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the e-clinical, healthcare information technology, or outsourced pharmaceutical services industries.

