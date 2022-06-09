1,094 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $196.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.21 and its 200 day moving average is $209.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $178.19 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

