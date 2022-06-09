105,541 Shares in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Acquired by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 105,541 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 139,100 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 180,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 657,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 232,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 416.2% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 161,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,551. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 289.23%.

KRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

