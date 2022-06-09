10,411 Shares in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $554.00 million, a P/E ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.46. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.48 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

