$104.83 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) will announce $104.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.74 million and the lowest is $103.63 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $92.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $464.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $461.90 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $624.06 million, with estimates ranging from $602.46 million to $634.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

