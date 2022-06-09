$100,000.00 in Sales Expected for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $100,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Vaxart reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $8.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $31.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.80 million to $262.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 45,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.67. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vaxart by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,860,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,452,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,997,000 after acquiring an additional 357,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 90,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vaxart by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,126,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 993,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,112,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after buying an additional 83,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

