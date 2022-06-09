$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 126,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

