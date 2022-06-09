$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) to report sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $8.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $10.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.56. The company had a trading volume of 126,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.