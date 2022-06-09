$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. Plexus reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

PLXS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $99.11.

In other Plexus news, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 63.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 40.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 14,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

