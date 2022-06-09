$0.85 EPS Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.86. Cirrus Logic posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.00. 15,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,240. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $73.45 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $326,916.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,172.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

