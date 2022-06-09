$0.60 EPS Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

PINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

PINC traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.49. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.03 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter worth $1,482,000. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

