$0.50 EPS Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Photronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 11,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,037. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,481 shares of company stock worth $297,716 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,362,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after buying an additional 57,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 180,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,229,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after buying an additional 700,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

