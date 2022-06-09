-$0.49 EPS Expected for Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) to report ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.47). Imago BioSciences posted earnings of ($8.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $35.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

