$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Bruker reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,415. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bruker by 65.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $88,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after buying an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.