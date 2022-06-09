$0.43 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after acquiring an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,075,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,683,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,857,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,633,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,379,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,970. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

