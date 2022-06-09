-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.36). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

scPharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 10,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

