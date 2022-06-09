-$0.16 EPS Expected for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SomaLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SomaLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,222,000 after acquiring an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SomaLogic by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,052,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 883,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGC traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.51. 6,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,468. SomaLogic has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

