$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.
CGAU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.
Shares of CGAU traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.73. 2,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,465. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $10.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.19%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
