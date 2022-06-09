$0.06 EPS Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.02% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COUP. Raymond James raised their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.89.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.08. 80,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,366. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

