Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Get Zhihu alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.37.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.66. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 49.35%. Equities analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zhihu (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zhihu (ZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.