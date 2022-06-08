Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 3.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 7,302,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,756,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of £61.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.09.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

