Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 3.1%

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.63 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 7,302,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 7,756,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £61.33 million and a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.09.
Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)
