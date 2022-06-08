ZENZO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,031.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $310,306.33 and $1,031.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00079915 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000291 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00218168 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

