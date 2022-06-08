Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.
The company has a market cap of $490.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.
About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)
