Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

The company has a market cap of $490.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

