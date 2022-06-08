Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

