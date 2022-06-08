Zacks Investment Research Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

NSIT stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $88.28 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,019,226 shares in the company, valued at $381,384,355.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $379,000.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

