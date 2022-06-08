Zacks: Brokerages Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. 691,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,672. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

