Zacks: Brokerages Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $2.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29. Methanex reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Methanex by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

MEOH stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.34. The stock had a trading volume of 408,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,262. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

