Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to post $657.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $664.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.22 million. Envista posted sales of $740.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $244,243.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,101,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,581,000 after buying an additional 148,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Envista by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,877,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,951 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,778,000 after acquiring an additional 168,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,401,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,388,000 after acquiring an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Envista by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,286 shares during the period.

NVST stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

