Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amplitude’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amplitude.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $562,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $28,672,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 658.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplitude (AMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.