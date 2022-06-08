Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Medallion Financial posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ MFIN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.95. 2,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,118. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

