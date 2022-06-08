Zacks: Analysts Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) to announce $99.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.06 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $96.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year sales of $416.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $411.39 million to $421.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $423.00 million, with estimates ranging from $414.41 million to $431.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $108.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.62 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. 30,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 363.65%.

In related news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

