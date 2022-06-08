Zacks: Analysts Expect Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will report sales of $498.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.26 million. Qiagen reported sales of $567.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Qiagen by 4.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a one year low of $41.32 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

