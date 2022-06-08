Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.92 million and the highest is $32.80 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $28.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $127.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.76 million to $133.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.96 million, with estimates ranging from $120.21 million to $150.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 385,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 420.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,863,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,517 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 18.2% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after acquiring an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

