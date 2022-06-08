Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) will post $30.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.21 million and the highest is $32.03 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $25.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $122.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.32 million to $131.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $138.41 million, with estimates ranging from $121.71 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 23.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $32,132.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,748 shares in the company, valued at $356,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FGBI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.87. The company had a trading volume of 65,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $287.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

