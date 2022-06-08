Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. VICI Properties also reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,676,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,176,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,240 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 41,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the period.

VICI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 405,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,158. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

VICI Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.