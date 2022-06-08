Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) will announce $113.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.00 million and the highest is $113.28 million. The Pennant Group reported sales of $110.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full-year sales of $459.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.00 million to $460.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $503.14 million, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $514.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Pennant Group.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 2,668 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 581,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNTG opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $513.54 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Pennant Group (PNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.