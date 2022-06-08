Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $52.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on OneSpan to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 202,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,755. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.62.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

