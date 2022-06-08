Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 1,968,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,991. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.