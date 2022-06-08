Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) to post $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:OHI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 1,968,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,991. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.