Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.41 Million

Brokerages expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) to post $431.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.71 million and the lowest is $427.10 million. ICF International reported sales of $392.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICF International.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ICFI. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.00. 70,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,509. ICF International has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

About ICF International (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICF International (ICFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.