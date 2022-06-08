Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. Commvault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the sale, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $84.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

