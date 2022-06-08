Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.21). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

ADAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after buying an additional 1,624,186 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,033,000. Syncona Portfolio Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,165,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADAP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 9,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,860. The company has a market cap of $286.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.08. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

