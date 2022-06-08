Ycash (YEC) Price Down 18.6% This Week

Ycash (YEC) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Ycash has a total market cap of $804,193.49 and approximately $180.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00298887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00065030 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,523,831 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

