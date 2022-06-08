Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.92

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 25271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; explores for potash mineral; manufactures, installs, repairs, and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and electrical equipment; and sells construction materials and petroleum products.

