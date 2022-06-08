XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. XPO Logistics reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Susquehanna lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $90.78.

About XPO Logistics (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.