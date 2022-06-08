Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314.47 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $314.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $289.63 or 0.00932367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00147987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00415758 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00029704 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,206,513 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

