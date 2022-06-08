Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Hits $30,291.97 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.28 billion and approximately $335.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $30,291.97 or 0.99917183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00029234 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016549 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001150 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 273,402 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

